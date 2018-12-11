  • WCCO 4On Air

Crash, Floodwood
(credit: Floodwood Police Department/Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young woman was pulled from her car Sunday morning in Floodwood after she left the roadway and crashed into a power pole.

According to the Floodwood Police Department, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. just north of Floodwood on Highway 73.

(credit: Floodwood Police Department/Facebook)

CBS Duluth affiliate KBJR reports a passerby called police to report the accident, while they and others gave aid to the driver, 18-year-old Katrina Barr. While administering aid, the vehicle caught fire, prompting the citizens to pull Barr away from the vehicle to safety.

Barr was eventually transported to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

 

