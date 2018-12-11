MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Minneapolis food and beverage. From a boozy brunch and burlesque show to spirit tasting, there’s plenty to explore and enjoy if you’re hungry for something new.

Twin Spirits

This spirits-based event will take place in a renovated 1920s building. As soon as you step foot into the space, you will be welcomed by a glass of punch. Explore two different cocktail stations where you will learn how to concoct drinks and also taste test different beverages.

When: Tuesday, December 11, 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE

Price: $39

Price: $39

The Minneapolis Santa Bar Crawl

Have fun at this holiday-themed bar crawl that features a voucher for two free drinks and bus rides between downtown and uptown. Food and drink specials will be offered throughout the night.

When: Saturday, December 15, 4 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 12 a.m.

Where: Minneapolis, 10 S. Fifth St.

Price: $15 (Presale II Tickets (Limited Quantity)). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Al’s Gals Burlesque Show & Brunch

This brunch event is a combination of bad behavior, booze and a burlesque show. Enter the speakeasy and go back to the days of prohibition. A five-course brunch will be offered, as will a number of beverages commonplace in the days of the 1920s.

When: Sunday, December 16, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Al’s Place, 2500 University Ave. NE

Price: $10

Price: $10