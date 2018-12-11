SHOREVIEW, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials say a teenage girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening burns after she caught fire at a Shoreview gas station.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Quick Stop on Lexington Avenue. Lake Johanna Fire Chief Tim Boehlke told WCCO that before firefighters arrived, a bystander saw the girl on fire next to a gas pump and used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames. After the girl ran inside the store, a clerk also helped tend to her wounds.

Boehlke says the girl was alone next to the vehicle and the gasoline was on fire on the ground. The pump itself did not appear to be damaged.

The victim was transported to Regions Hospital.

The Ramsey County Sheriff is assisting in the investigation.