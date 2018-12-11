MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An organization devoted to helping burn victims distributed Christmas cheer Tuesday at Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis.

The organization is called Firefighters for Healing and was founded by a former Minneapolis firefighter who was seriously injured fighting a house fire in July of 2010.

Jake LaFerriere was treated for burns at HCMC, and that’s why he organized Tuesday’s effort, which brought four Minneapolis fire trucks filled with presents and packages to the hospital’s burn unit.

“It provides a hope and a strength that they can get through this,” LaFerriere said. “It’s all about accompanying people in their struggles in this difficult time.”

Additionally, LaFerriere has founded a summer camp in Cross Lake for burn victims. He is hoping to establish a residential center where burn victims and their families can stay while they receive treatment.