MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating an attempted child abduction in southwest Minneapolis.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 4100 block of Chowen Avenue South, near Lake Harriet Lower Elementary School.

The child, described as a pre-teen girl, says the suspect is a white man between 50 and 60 years old. He is about 6-feet tall with a thin build, and has a long black beard that goes down to his chest. He was wearing a flat cap “newspaper style” hat.

Police say they canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses, and the department’s crime lab collected evidence at the scene, which they are processing.

A Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson released a statement Tuesday evening, which said in part, “The safety of our students is our top priority, and we are working closely with the Minneapolis Police Department to make sure students remain safe.” The district also provided three tip sheets about student safety, including one for students and one for parents.

Anyone with information on this case can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be given by texting 847411 (TIP411). Enter “MPD,” a space and then the tip. An award is being offered in this case.