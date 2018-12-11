MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – People living in a south Minneapolis homeless encampment will begin to move Tuesday into a nearby navigation center, a temporary structure of heated buildings that’ll provide shelter over the winter.

Ten people living in the tent encampment along Hiawatha Avenue are expected to move Tuesday morning into the new emergency shelter.

The navigation center is made up of three heated structures, each of which can house up to 40 people. It’s built on land owned by the Red Lake Nation.

The navigation center will be in place until the spring. Until then, it’ll help those affected by homelessness with medical and housing services.

The Red Lake Nation plans to develop the land the navigation center is on into permanent housing.