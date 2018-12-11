MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Social Services department says about 500 clients had their health information hacked.

The county became aware of unauthorized access to email accounts of Ramsey County employees back in August.

In October, the county realized that hackers may have accessed information about clients through the email accounts. Information includes social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and limited amounts of medical information.

To find out if you have fallen victim to the data breach, go to Ramsey County’s website.