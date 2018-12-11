  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Data Breach, Local TV, Ramsey County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Social Services department says about 500 clients had their health information hacked.

The county became aware of unauthorized access to email accounts of Ramsey County employees back in August.

In October, the county realized that hackers may have accessed information about clients through the email accounts. Information includes social security numbers, birth dates, addresses and limited amounts of medical information.

To find out if you have fallen victim to the data breach, go to Ramsey County’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.