(CBS Local/KDKA) – Nearly 30,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausages are being recalled because they may contain pieces of metal.

According to the USDA, CTI Foods LLC is recalling 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links.

The affected product was produced on Aug. 4, 2018, and has a use by date of Jan. 31, 2019.

It can be identified as follows:

23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean Heat ’N Serve Original Sausage Links made with Pork & Turkey” The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The issue was discovered on Dec. 10, after the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service received five complaints about metal pieces in the food.

There have been no reports of “adverse reactions” from eating the affected product.

Consumers are being urged to dispose of the product or return it to the point of sale.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855)-382-3101.