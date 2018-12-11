MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota taxpayers will pick up the tab for nearly $150,000 in legal fees in a court fight over the Michelle Fischbach.

Republican Senate President Fischbach automatically became lieutenant governor when Tina Smith was appointed to the United States Senate. Democrats took legal action after Fischbach tried to keep both jobs.

Fischbach sent WCCO-TV a written statement saying, she “acted in good faith and was sued in my official capacity as State Senator.”