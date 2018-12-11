Filed Under:Local TV, Michelle Fischbach, Tina Smith
Michelle Fischbach (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Minnesota taxpayers will pick up the tab for nearly $150,000 in legal fees in a court fight over the Michelle Fischbach.

Republican Senate President Fischbach automatically became lieutenant governor when Tina Smith was appointed to the United States Senate. Democrats took legal action after Fischbach tried to keep both jobs.

Fischbach sent WCCO-TV a written statement saying, she “acted in good faith and was sued in my official capacity as State Senator.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.