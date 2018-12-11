MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced tickets will go on sale for the 2019 Home Opener Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

The Twins’ first home game will be played March 28 against the Cleveland Indians, and the first 30,000 fans through the door will receive a Twins puffer vest.

All fans who purchase tickets for 2019 home games in March, April and May will also get 19 percent off the normal ticket price. Season ticket holders and group organizers will have access to a special pre-sale, beginning Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

Regular season tickets will on on sale Jan. 22 at 10 a.m.

To purchase visit twinsbaseball.com or call 1-800-338-9467.