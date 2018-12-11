  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital, University Of Minnesota Police
Sylvester Sanders (credit: U of M Police)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a Maplewood man who went missing from the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital.

Sylvester Sanders, 49, has been a patient at the hospital for the past two weeks, but University of Minnesota police say he left without clearance Tuesday, and still needs medical care.

Sanders is described as standing 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs just under 200 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He is said to walk with an unsteady gate and is prone to confusion. He was last seen wearing a black zip-hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

Police say Sanders does not have a wallet or cellphone with him, and is known to use public transportation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 612-624-3346, or 911.