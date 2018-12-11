MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings’ offense struggled against the Seattle Seahawks on prime time television Monday evening – and it looks to be enough to cost the offensive coordinator his job.

On Tuesday, the team confirmed they have relieved John DeFilippo of his duties as offensive coordinator.

Kevin Strefanski has been elevated to interim offensive coordinator and will handle play-calling duties, the team said.

The Vikings lost to the Seahawks 7-21 Monday evening, and were nearly shut out. The Vikings scored their only touchdown with 1:10 remaining in the game.

The Vikings take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at noon.