MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An air quality alert remains in effect Wednesday for the Twin Cities and a large part of central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service advises sensitive groups, such as young people and those with asthma and other lung issues, to limit their time outdoors.

An Air Quality Alert from The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency remains in effect for East-Central and Central MN through 6pm on Thursday. Please visit https://t.co/sh0bzMnqlz for additional details and precaution information. #mnwx #AQI pic.twitter.com/0D1M9c5IbF — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 12, 2018

The air quality alert was first issued Tuesday due to stagnant conditions, caused by light winds, clear skies and strong inversion.

The air quality alert is expected to remain in effect until Thursday evening, when a front is expected to move over Minnesota, bringing clean air from the north.

