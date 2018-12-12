  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Air Quality Alert, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An air quality alert remains in effect Wednesday for the Twin Cities and a large part of central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service advises sensitive groups, such as young people and those with asthma and other lung issues, to limit their time outdoors.

The air quality alert was first issued Tuesday due to stagnant conditions, caused by light winds, clear skies and strong inversion.

The air quality alert is expected to remain in effect until Thursday evening, when a front is expected to move over Minnesota, bringing clean air from the north.

For current air quality conditions, click here.

