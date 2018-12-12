MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The cloudy and gloomy weather is here to stay, and it could affect the Wednesday morning commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of southern Minnesota Wednesday night.

WCCO-TV Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says visibility is dramatically low Wednesday night in cities like Worthington, Glencoe, Redwood Falls and Rochester.

At least 10 miles of visibility is preferred, but it is below one mile in these parts of the state. And visibility could drop to under a quarter of a mile overnight, and even into Thursday morning.

There will also be issues with freezing fog overnight. When the moisture hits cold surfaces, it freezes, and will glaze up some of the roads and sidewalks.

On a positive note, a clearing trend Thursday will usher out all that stagnant air that’s caused an Air Quality Alert these past few days. And our warming trend also continues Thursday, with temperatures reaching into the high 30s by this weekend.