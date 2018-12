MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Freezing drizzle has made for icy and slippery driving conditions throughout the metro Wednesday morning.

Freezing drizzle is making for icy driving throughout the metro. Several crashes, spin outs so far. Be careful. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/9Nk9jqN2Va — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) December 12, 2018

It’s led to several crashes and spin-outs. The Minnesota State Patrol says drivers should use caution, wear seatbelts and drive at low speeds.

Freezing drizzle has created slick spots on the roads. Slow down and allow extra following distance. Our crews are out working and applying material where needed. https://t.co/yhtPwRwDks for real-time road conditions. pic.twitter.com/dYmLHbZWRn — MnDOT (@MnDOTnews) December 12, 2018

The freezing drizzle follows light snow that fell earlier in the morning.

Light snow is inching closer to the southeast metro. This in addition to patchy freezing drizzle could make for a slippery morning commute. Take it slow, stay safe! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/8OT9ktzl2Z — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) December 12, 2018

Crash numbers are expected to be posted later Wednesday by the state patrol.