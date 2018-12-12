MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — International travel doesn’t necessarily mean long, expensive flights, foreign languages and days of jetlag — Canada is so close. If you’re looking to explore America’s northern neighbor, consider Vancouver.

The bustling west coast seaport, located in British Columbia, is one of Canada’s densest and most ethnically diverse cities. The city is surrounded by mountains and boasts thriving art, theater and music scenes, not to mention a delicious food scene closely tied to the region’s bountiful seafood offerings.

Whether you’re trying to jet set ASAP or you’re looking to plan your travels around upcoming deals, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Minneapolis and Vancouver, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.

We’ve also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in Vancouver to get you excited about your next excursion.

Flight deals to Vancouver

Currently, the cheapest flights between Minneapolis and Vancouver are if you leave on March 2 and return from Canada on March 6. Delta currently has tickets for $274, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in June. If you fly out of Minneapolis on June 11 and return from Vancouver on June 15, United can get you there and back for $391 roundtrip.

Top Vancouver hotels

To plan your accommodations, here are some of Vancouver’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.

The Westin Bayshore (1601 Bayshore Drive)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Westin Bayshore. The hotel has a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $129.

The Westin Bayshore is a luxury hotel on Vancouver’s seawall, next to Stanley Park and a five-minute drive or 20-minute walk to the downtown core. The Vancouver Convention Centre and Canada Place are a 10-15 minute walk away

The La Grande Residence (845 Burrard St.)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

There’s also the 4.7-star-rated The La Grande Residence at the Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver, which has rooms for $140/night.

The Sutton Place is a luxury hotel located in the center of Vancouver’s shopping district and a few blocks away from the business district and the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Top picks for dining and drinking

Vancouver has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Cafe Medina (780 Richards St.)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

One of Vancouver’s most popular restaurants is Cafe Medina, which has an average of five stars out of 16 reviews on Skyscanner.

The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant (1535 Johnston St.)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Also worth considering is The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant.

“If you are looking for fresh seafood this place is a must,” wrote Carlo. “Come summer or winter. Granville Island is a place to enjoy the magnificent views as well as great food.”

Cactus Club Cafe (1790 Beach Ave.)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Finally, there’s Cactus Club Cafe.

“This hip and trendy bar sits right on the beach at English Bay,” wrote Travis. “The staff are all young, beautiful and friendly. They have a big outdoor patio that is very popular, especially on a sunny day.”

Top Vancouver attractions

To round out your trip, Vancouver offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner’s descriptions and reviews.

Stanley Park

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

First up is Stanley Park.

With over eight million visitors each year, Stanley Park is one of Vancouver’s top destinations for locals and tourists alike. The beautiful park is home to art events, acclaimed restaurants and world famous landmarks like Prospect Point and the Nine O’Clock Gun.

“Just a lovely and massive park,” wrote visitor Stephen. “You can bike, swim or just walk around and explore the bounties that nature has to offer, all under a backdrop of the city.”

Granville Island Public Market (1669 Johnston St.)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Granville Island Public Market is another popular destination.

If Granville Island is the king of Vancouver destinations, then the Public Market is the jewel in the island’s crown. A fascinating assortment of colorful stalls showcase unique homemade products and the very finest in gastronomic delights.