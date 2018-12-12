MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Family members say the victim in last month’s house explosion in St. Paul has died.

Relatives of John Lundahl say the 80-year-old died at the Regions Hospital just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Lundahl’s home at the intersection of Payne Avenue and Edgerton Street exploded on Nov. 23 in an enormous fireball, completely leveling the building.

First-responders found Lundahl near the back of the home, covered in burns and scrapes.

Investigators suspect natural gas led to the explosion, but the exact cause remains unknown.