MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Time is running out to buy health insurance through MNsure ahead of the new year.

The deadline to enroll is midnight this Saturday if you need coverage that starts on Jan. 1.

MNsure’s CEO says rates for private health insurance are lower this year, and you could save even more if you qualify for tax rebates.

Customers can get a quick estimate using MNsure’s plan comparison tool.

You can also take a look at the income guidelines here.

MNsure phone assistance numbers are 651-539-2099 and 855-366-7873. Today the phones are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight.