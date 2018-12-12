MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A student at Normandale Community College was arrested Wednesday after investigators say he assaulted his teacher and another faculty member.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m., according to Bloomington Police.

The student, identified as 21-year-old Gavin Hutson, of St. Paul, struck his teacher several times following a dispute with her.

A man employed by the college intervened and was also assaulted by Hutson, police said.

Hutson then fled the scene, but was taken into custody in the college parking ramp. A handgun was found in his backpack, for which he allegedly did not have a permit.

Neither of the two staffers were identified by name, but Hutson’s instructor was taken to Fairview Southdale with non-life threatening injuries.

Hutson is being held on probably cause for third-degree assault, fifth-degree assault and possession of a firearm without a permit.