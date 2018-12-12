(CBSNewYork/CBS Local) – U by Kotex Sleek tampons are being recalled, the company announced Tuesday.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. said only the sleek variety with regular absorbancy were covered by the recall, and no other products were impacted.
The company said the recall is due to a “quality-related defect that could impact the performance of this product.”
The company said that the impacted tampons were manufactured before Oct. 16, 2018. Some customers have complained that the tampons have unraveled or come apart upon removal, with some people having to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces that were left in the body. Some infections and irritation had been reported, the company said.
Only specific lot numbers are covered by the recall. The lot numbers can be found at the bottom of box.
18 Count Packages:
- NN628201B
- NN628301A
- NN628301B
- NN629101A
- NN629101B
- NN629201A
- NN630201A
- NN630201B
- NN728713C
- NN728713D
- NN729813A
- NN731113A
- NN732513B
- NN733713D
- NN733813A
- NN800413B
34 Count Packages
- NN628101A
- NN628101B
- NN628201A
- NN628201B
- NN629401A
- NN629401B
- NN631201B
- NN631301A
- NN724713A
- NN724713B
- NN726713D
- NN726813A
- NN728213B
- NN728313A
- NN729613A
- NN729613B
34 Count Multipack
- NN629401B
- NN629501A
- NN631301B
- NN631401A
- NN631401B
- NN632213A
- NN632213B
- NN703113B
- NN728313B
- NN729713A
- NN729713B
- NN730913C
- NN730913D
- NN732613B
- NN733813B
- NN733913A
3 Count Package
- XM700604X
- XM700904X
- XM702304X
- XM702404X
- XM702504X
To check to see if your product is part of the recall and for more information, click here.
Customers with additional questions can call Kimberly-Clark’s customer service line at 1-888-255-3499 between 8:30 a.m-8 p.m. ET Monday-Friday.