MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pair of Belgian horses from southeastern Minnesota are now internet stars after a video captured them last week pulling a stranded semi up an icy hill.

Lizzie Hershberger posted the now-viral video to Facebook on Dec. 5. It’s since been viewed more than 650,000 times.

The Star Tribune reports that the truck driver was delivering an empty trailer when he spun out on icy roads.

The horses that came to his rescue were named Molly and Prince. They wore anti-slip footwear.

Hershberger and her husband bought the 13-year-old horses about ago.

The two live in Canton, which is about 50 miles southeast of Rochester.

