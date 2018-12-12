MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week marks two months without answers in Jayme Closs’ disappearance. On Wednesday evening, her friends and family in Barron, Wisconsin are lighting a tree of hope for her safe return.

The town of Barron is blanketed in reminders of the mysterious disappearance of Closs. The 13-year-old vanished after someone shot and killed her parents, James and Denise, inside their home on Oct. 15. Someone made in inaudible 911 call that night.

Riverview Middle School is lighting a tree in Closs’s honor. There will be live music from the Land of Lakes Choir and remarks by the Barron County Sheriff and the CEO of Hormel Foods, where her parents worked. The short ceremony will end with a prayer of hope for Jayme’s safe return.

There have been no credible sightings of the teenager since the shooting. The sheriff says more than 100 pieces of potential evidence from their home has been sent to the Wisconsin crime lab.

While specifics of the case can’t be shared, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department confirms testing should be complete this week.

“When we’re dealing with high profile, high priority-type cases, we’re giving it everything that we can, so we’re getting results in days to weeks,” Wisconsin Crime Laboratory Bureau director Nicole Roehm said. “Our number one priorities have to do with the most severe public safety threats. This case falls under this scenario.”

Crime lab technicians are also testing the bullet casings from the Closs home.

