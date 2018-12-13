DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans in our community. Click here for more info!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Agriculture, Donald Trump, Farm Bill, Farmers
(credit: Jupiter Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A massive, five-year Farm Bill is heading to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The House easily passed it in a 369-47 vote Wednesday night, after it previously passed in the Senate.

The $867 billion bill reauthorizes agriculture and conservation programs, funds trade programs, expands support for struggling dairy farmers and legalizes the cultivation of industrial hemp.

It also addresses the opioid epidemic in rural areas, along with access to broadband internet.

One thing it does not include is stricter work requirements for food stamp participants, something Trump had supported. Also left out were several controversial forestry changes.

The president is expected to sign it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.