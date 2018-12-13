MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A massive, five-year Farm Bill is heading to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The House easily passed it in a 369-47 vote Wednesday night, after it previously passed in the Senate.

The $867 billion bill reauthorizes agriculture and conservation programs, funds trade programs, expands support for struggling dairy farmers and legalizes the cultivation of industrial hemp.

It also addresses the opioid epidemic in rural areas, along with access to broadband internet.

One thing it does not include is stricter work requirements for food stamp participants, something Trump had supported. Also left out were several controversial forestry changes.

The president is expected to sign it.