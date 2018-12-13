  • WCCO 4On Air

Air Quality Alert, Weather
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An air quality alert is expected to remain in effect for central and southeastern Minnesota until Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service says air pollutants are accumulating in a plume over southern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, due to poor dispersion.

Those sensitive to poor air quality, such as young people and those with lung conditions, are advised to limit time outdoors.

The weather service says a cold front moving in Thursday afternoon should push the polluted air out of Minnesota and bring in clean air.

Looking ahead, the weekend looks to be sunny with highs above freezing. Expect some melting as the Christmas holiday inches closer.

For a look at current air quality conditions, click here.

