MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bite Squad, the Minneapolis-based food delivery service, has been gobbled up by one of the nation’s wealthiest restaurant businessmen.

The Star Tribune reports that billionaire Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the Houston Rockets and the restaurant corporation behind Bubba Gump Shrimp and Rainforest Café, bought the popular delivery service with its iconic green cars for $321 million.

Kian Salehi, the co-founder of Bite Squad and its chief executive, told the newspaper he’s “thrilled” about the deal. The company will reportedly operate as a stand-alone business for the foreseeable future, keeping its team of more than 100 employees in the Twin Cities.

Fertitta also owns a similar food delivery service called Waitr, which operates in nine states. Currently, Bite Squad services more than 11,000 restaurants in 18 states.