SHOREVIEW, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a fire that critically burned a 17-year-old girl at a Shoreview gas station doesn’t appear to have been caused by an equipment malfunction.

Lake Johanna Fire Department Chief Tim Boehlke tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press that officials haven’t found any problems with the gas pumps.

Boehlke says “it appears this was not accidental,” but he also says no one else was involved and there is no threat to public safety.

The teenager ran into the Quik Stop store Tuesday morning after catching on fire. A bystander used an extinguisher to douse the flames on the girl and the flames near the pumps.

The girl was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her name was not disclosed.

