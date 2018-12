COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — A rise in thefts out of fitness facilities have been reported in Coon Rapids.

The Coon Rapids Police Department said in a Facebook post the thieves have been cutting locks and prying open lockers to steal items at gyms.

The police recommend not leaving valuable items in lockers or cars, or if you do plan to keep items in the car, move them to the trunk before arriving.