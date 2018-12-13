MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday it secured more than $20 million over the next five years to put toward efforts to prevent heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

The federal funding, granted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, aims to build on existing health efforts. The state will receive about $4 million dollars per year to work with partners in the community and health care to help those who lack access to care or are at higher risk, including those in greater Minnesota, people of color and low-income Minnesotans.

MDH will also receive an additional $923,000 in annual funding to implement strategies supporting healthy eating, safe and accessible physical activity and breastfeeding.