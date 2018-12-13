DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans in our community. Click here for more info!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Centers For Disease Control, Department Of Health

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday it secured more than $20 million over the next five years to put toward efforts to prevent heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

The federal funding, granted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, aims to build on existing health efforts. The state will receive about $4 million dollars per year to work with partners in the community and health care to help those who lack access to care or are at higher risk, including those in greater Minnesota, people of color and low-income Minnesotans.

MDH will also receive an additional $923,000 in annual funding to implement strategies supporting healthy eating, safe and accessible physical activity and breastfeeding.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.