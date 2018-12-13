MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A national news magazine investigates the mystery of a missing TV anchor in an episode set to air this weekend.

“48 Hours” will reveal new information about the 1995 Jodi Huisentruit disappearance on Saturday.

WCCO-TV found hopes are high that the show could help family and friends find answers once and for all.

The clips from her last morning show in Mason City, Iowa have made the news for more than 20 years.

As the heart wrenching mystery again plays out to those who knew Huisentruit off camera.

Candy Host, a lifelong friend of Huisentruit, is grateful for a renewed interest in the case.

“Every time we see this story, we’re hopeful that it brings Jodi home. But at the same time, having to watch the story is heartbreaking all over again,” Host said.

From a team of journalists and retired law enforcement on FindJodi.com, to billboards that went up last summer begging for help, and now a months-long investigation broadcast across the country.

“We’re really happy that ‘48 Hours’ was interested,” Host said.

Some of the new information that will be revealed Saturday will focus on the last person to see Huisentruit alive — John Vansice.

He was the subject of a search warrant for GPS information on two of his vehicles just last year. Vansice continues to deny any involvement, and police told “48 Hours” he passed a polygraph.

“If you only focus in one direction, you’re missing everything that’s happening around it. So I really hope that they focus on the other theories as well,” Host said.

So, as much as it hurts, those that knew Huisentruit best will watch again, awaiting a real ending.

“We just hope that we finally get some answers and find her,” Host said.

The Mason City Police Chief is also interviewed in the “48 Hours” program. He told WCCO-TV on Thursday he would not comment on any people that might be mentioned in the show, but that he is also optimistic this will move the case forward.