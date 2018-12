MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metropolitan Council voted Wednesday in favor of a $1 million package to provide barriers for about two-thirds of the fleet.

Soon, drivers will have a plexiglas enclosure around them for an extra layer of security. It will take about a year-and-a-half to complete the process of installing them.

The vote to approve the barriers came following calls for improved safety in the wake of several violent attacks on bus drivers.