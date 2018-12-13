DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans in our community. Click here for more info!
Filed Under:Neil Young
(credit: ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Legendary singer/songwriter Neil Young is slated to perform three shows in the Twin Cities next month.

The 73-year-old Canadian musician is booked to play at three different theaters in downtown Minneapolis over a span of three days:

– Pantages Theatre on Jan. 26
– Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 28
– and the State Theatre on Jan. 29.

Tickets for the newly-announced shows are currently on sale. However, in order to unlock them, fans need to get special codes from Neil Young Archives.

Young’s latest release is “The Visitor,” his 37th studio album. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, for his solo work and as a member of Buffalo Springfield.

