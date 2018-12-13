MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a “similar pattern” of bomb threats being made through email Thursday in Minnesota and nationwide.

Authorities said the bomb threats were sent by email to multiple locations across the United States, and were quickly dismissed as a hoax.

Bomb threat emails have also been reported in Minnesota by businesses in the St. Cloud area, including Waite Park.

The email indicates that a bomb is present inside their businesses and that if money is not paid by Bitcoin by a certain deadline, the bomb will explode.

Chief David Bentrud of the Waite Park PD urges those who do receive the email to not send money.

Bentrud says police are hearing that businesses in neighboring counties are also receiving the same email scam.

FBI spokeswoman Janine Wheeler said federal authorities are working with local police to investigate the threats.

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety,” Wheeler stated in an email.