MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For Thursday’s WCCO Mid-Morning show, we’re live at Target Field, where WCCO is hosting hundreds of veterans for a special event and holiday meal as part of our Home for the Holidays campaign.

We’ve partnered with the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, known as MACV, to shine the light on a very sad and serious problem: veteran homelessness.

Our holiday meal is a twist on MACV’s traditional StandDown events. Besides gathering together for food, it’s a chance for veterans to get the services they need to thrive, everything from legal and financial advice to dental care — even haircuts.

Women who served are the largest growing segment of our nation’s homeless veteran population. That’s why MACV has dedicated this year as the “Year of the Woman.”

