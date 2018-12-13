MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A lot of you will be shopping this weekend for gifts for loved ones. We have a holiday market to check out, free skating lessons and more if you are Workin’ for the Weekend.

RiverCentre Holiday Market

Dive into your holiday shopping in St. Paul this weekend. The first ever Holiday Market at St. Paul RiverCentre is bringing together over 100 artists, vendors and small businesses from the upper Midwest on Saturday. Whether you are in search of the perfect gift or want a picture with Santa Claus, the Holiday Market has you covered. The event is free for all to enjoy.

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt

Celebrate Christmas in Excelsior with free Horse Drawn Wagon Rides. As you shop along water street enjoy cocoa and pictures with Santa. Christmas in Excelsior continues this weekend and next.

Rice Park Ice Skating

Or try skating for the first time at Rice Park in St. Paul. Professional skating instructors will be on site to teach kids and adults how to skate. Skates are available for rent for $4 per pair. Instructors will be on hand every Saturday through January.