MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say they found one person dead Friday morning after three campers parked at the Janski Garage in Rice caught fire.

After arriving at the scene on Division Street North around 9 a.m., firefighters extinguished the fire and found one adult victim.

The cause of the fire and manner of death are currently under investigation.

No additional information is available at this time, but police do not believe the incident poses any danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Rice Police Department at 320-968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.