MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday marks the annual high school all-star football game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Playing at the Vikings stadium is a big part of it, but so is coaching such talent. One of the talented players is Breck quarterback David Roddy.

It will be his high school football swan song because he’s moving on in a different sport.

He’s made a big impression, in part because he’s so big. Maybe that’s why he fell in love with football – no one could tackle the big, fast running back.

“I love football because my dad introduced it to my life the same time he introduced basketball, so I just grew up playing it and just loved the atmosphere of each game,” Roddy said.

Roddy stands 6-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 245 pounds.

He flourished as a football player at Breck High School, but his winter love is basketball. Built like Charles Barkley, it’s tough to defend size and agility.

“I love the creative part of basketball and just having the ball in my hands ever since I was a young kid,” Roddy said. “It definitely kind of led me into making my decision to choose basketball.”

So the colleges came calling. How could they not be impressed with his potential and that big right arm?

In the end, he chose basketball, committing to Colorado State, so he will say goodbye to football Saturday night playing in the all-star game.

He will make the gymnasium his permanent athletic home, playing a game that presents him with opportunities.

“I like being in transition, definitely making the right pass, and I’m kind of a pass-first guy, so I love getting my teammates involved,” Roddy said.