Filed Under:Fog, Fog Advisory, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fog advisory is in effect Friday morning for a large swath of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro.

The National Weather Service says a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m., covering an area that extends from St. Cloud in central Minnesota and down to Albert Lea near the Iowa border.

Those commuting to work should expect limited visibility and slick roads in areas where temperatures are below freezing.

Weather officials are urging drivers to slow down and make sure their headlights are on.

Following the fog, the sun is expected to shine over Minnesota. With the sunshine, temperatures will likely climb above freezing, making for melting and fog on Saturday morning.

As for the rest of the weekend, it’s also looking to be sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

