MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Skydiving is coming to Ridgedale, but there won’t be planes or parachutes.

iFly, an indoor skydiving center, is slated to open near the west metro mall on Dec. 22, according to a press release from the Texas-based “experimental entertainment” company.

What iFly offers is a simulation of skydiving, in a wind tunnel. The company says wind speeds in the tunnel can reach 150 mph.

The minimum cost for an individual is about $70 for two flights, according to the iFly website. There’s also packages for groups, with one offering 10 flights between five people for $300.

iFly says the Ridgedale location will be the first to open in the Upper Midwest, outside of the location in Chicago.

iFly has 60 locations around the world.

The Ridgedale iFly will be at 12415 Wayzata Boulevard in Minnetonka.