Every Friday, we feature a pet guest on WCCO 4 News at Noon. This week, we met Buddy.

“Buddy is a 6-year-old, neutered male, chocolate Labrador Retriever mix. Buddy arrived at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control on Nov. 1. Sadly, Buddy’s previous owner passed away,” a representative said. “He is our long-timer and has been available for adoption for more than a month. Since Buddy has been with us for so long we have noticed him become more anxious, so we really need to find him a home! Also – don’t let Buddy’s grey muzzle fool you, he still has a ton of energy! Buddy is a super loveable guy who has been waiting patiently to be adopted. All Buddy wants for Christmas is to find his new furrever home!”

Click here for more information.