  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:P.J. Fleck, University Of Minnesota, University Of Minnesota Golden Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has extended football coach P.J. Fleck’s contract again by one year, through the 2023 season.

The university announced the agreement on Friday, after it was approved by the Board of Regents.

The Gophers went 6-6 this year for an invitation to the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit against Georgia Tech, after finishing 5-7 in 2017, Fleck’s first season. He received a one-year extension then as well. Fleck’s salary this season was $3.55 million, and he received a $75,000 bonus for the bowl bid. Beating Georgia Tech on Dec. 26 would trigger another $50,000 bonus.

Minnesota ended a 14-game losing streak to rival Wisconsin last month with a 37-15 victory over the Badgers to take back possession of Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.