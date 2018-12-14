MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – White Bear Lake police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who did not return home from school on Thursday.

Madison Bromen, of White Bear Lake, was last seen at school earlier in the day Thursday but was absent in the afternoon. Police say she does not have her cellphone and has not been in contact with friends or family. Authorities are concerned for her welfare.

Some of Bromen’s friends say she may have planned to take a bus to another state.

Bromen is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last known to be wearing a navy blue plaid long-sleeved shirt, black leggings, black shoes, a plum-colored puffy jacket with mittens and a navy backpack.

Anyone with information on Bromen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.