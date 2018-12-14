MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents is wrapping up a busy agenda Friday morning. In addition to talking about tuition increases, they held a final interview with the only finalist to take the job as president.

Joan Gabel is a senior administrator at the University of South Carolina. She would replace Eric Kaler to become the U of M’s first female president.

As of Friday morning, Gabel was the only remaining candidate for the job.

The board’s final interview with her took a number of hours, and the topics ranged from the medical school to the athletic department, from agriculture to research.

She also answered more typical job interview questions, such as what her leadership style is.

“In the kind of work we do in higher education, it is impossible to have expertise in everything that we do. By design, we develop incredible depth in our own individual expertise, and to steward and facilitate excellence in all of those individual areas requires surrounding yourself with people who have expertise that you don’t, and have talents that you don’t, and then letting them do their job,” she said.

The board also passed a 10 percent tuition hike for incoming, out-of-state students.

They also passed was head football coach P.J. Fleck’s one-year contract extension. It passed with only one person opposing it.