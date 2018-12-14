MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Shoreview man who spent a decade in jail has spent the past six years since working towards financial freedom, a luxury he describes as the ability to do what he wants risk-free. He says he’s and his wife have earned a net worth of more than $250,000 since 2012. They each have five-figure salaries.
“We know what our most basic, minimum expenses are, which is around $2,000 a month,” said Bill Banholzer. “Our budget is that unless it’s something very important that both my wife can agree on [and that] can help us grow as individuals.”
Although his 10 years served for reckless homicide put perspective on the value of time, Banholzer emphasizes discipline in knowing consumers don’t have to hit a low point to make a change.
The discipline comes in the numbers, which can be hard in the social media age of living life to the fullest. He says that’s up for interpretation, which for him, is about more than just right now.
“You’re either choosing what you want to do in the moment, or you’re choosing to what future you want to live in,” said Banholzer. “If you’re cool right now to live in the moment, that’s fine, but also, you have a long life ahead of you, and you can make that next several decades the most exciting, fun, adventurous time of your life.”
He says he’s not saving for anything tangible, rather the freedom to make impulse decisions without worrying about the outcome.
In a 2018 survey, the American Psychiatric Association found anxiety levels among all Americans are increasing. Three-fourths of millennials are either somewhat or extremely anxious about paying their bills.
