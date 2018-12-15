  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Blue Line, Metro Transit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department says a car that was involved in an officer pursuit caused delays on Metro Transit’s Blue Line rail system Saturday morning.

The MPD said one person was taken into custody.

The car ended up on the tracks at 35th street, and Metro Transit said in a tweet they had ordered a tow to remove it.

Metro Transit said the train should be “back up and running ASAP,” but meanwhile, replacement buses will be operating from Franklin Avenue South to the 46th Street Station.

