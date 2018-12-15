Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a car that was involved in a pursuit caused delays Saturday on Metro Transit’s Blue Line rail system after the vehicle got stuck on the tracks.
According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for fleeing the scene and two passengers were arrested for outstanding warrants.
The car ended up on the tracks at 35th street, and Metro Transit said in a tweet they had ordered a tow to remove it.
No additional information has been released at this time.