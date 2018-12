MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday is the last day to sign up for MNsure coverage that will begin Jan. 1.

MNsure’s deadline for Jan. 1 coverage is Dec. 15, but open enrollment will continue through Jan. 13. Those who sign up for coverage after Saturday will have a coverage start date of Feb. 1.

The contact center will be open through midnight Saturday. All calls still in queue at midnight will be answered.

For more information, visit MNsure’s website, or call 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.