MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People in Minneapolis met Saturday at Merwin Liquors for a rally addressing gun violence and division within the community.

The event stems from the Monday shootings of three men, one being a 14-year-old.

The 14-year-old boy’s mother said her son was on his way to the YMCA when he was struck by a stray bullet. She spoke from the rally, pushing for an end to unnecessary gun violence.