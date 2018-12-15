MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People in Minneapolis met Saturday at Merwin Liquors for a rally addressing gun violence and division within the community.
On Monday, three men were shot in the area of the liquor store, including a 14-year-old.
The teenager’s mother says he was on his way to the YMCA when he was struck by the stray bullet.
“I don’t want this to happen to nobody else,” Erica Harris said. “We should have a choice of whether or not we want to be shot going to get on the bus, going to work. I mean, cmon, it’s ridiculous. Please help us over here figure out something we can do to prevent this from happening again.”
Harris says her son just woke up at the hospital on Saturday.
Police believe he and the other two people who were shot are expected to survive.
