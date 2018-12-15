  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMPaid Program
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Merwin Liquors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People in Minneapolis met Saturday at Merwin Liquors for a rally addressing gun violence and division within the community.

On Monday, three men were shot in the area of the liquor store, including a 14-year-old.

The teenager’s mother says he was on his way to the YMCA when he was struck by the stray bullet.

“I don’t want this to happen to nobody else,” Erica Harris said. “We should have a choice of whether or not we want to be shot going to get on the bus, going to work. I mean, cmon, it’s ridiculous. Please help us over here figure out something we can do to prevent this from happening again.”

Harris says her son just woke up at the hospital on Saturday.

Police believe he and the other two people who were shot are expected to survive.

Comments (2)
  1. Ryan Parker says:
    December 15, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Solidarity!!!

    Reply Report comment
  2. Joseph E. Olson says:
    December 15, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    NOTE that their message is “Break the Silence”, that is end the “don’t cha be snitching” culture that protects these criminals. The message is NOT “beat up on gun owners” for something beyond their control. A new trend?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.