MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday is the last day to sign up for MNsure coverage that will begin Jan. 1.

MNsure’s deadline for Jan. 1 coverage is Dec. 15, but open enrollment will continue through Jan. 13. Those who sign up for coverage after Saturday will have a coverage start date of Feb. 1. The deadline comes amid new fear over health care coverage.

On Friday, a federal judge in Texas struck down the Affordable Care Act. The ruling was made on grounds that requiring people to buy health insurance is unconstitutional. But how does that impact your insurance?

Kate Raddatz explains what the ruling could mean here in Minnesota.

Backed by 19 Republican attorneys general and one Republican governor, a lawsuit was filed earlier this year against the Affordable Care Act.

The issue was whether the law’s mandate still required people to buy insurance after Congress reduced the penalty to $0 as part of a massive tax overhaul President Donald Trump signed one year ago.

“It is a big moment and I think it will set off a lot of drama in the coming months,” said Larry Jacobs, a professor at University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

Jacobs says there is no immediate impact, but long-term effects are still unknown.

“What comes next? We’re going to have a series of court cases playing out over the coming months or year, but it’s not going to happen overnight,” Jacobs said.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton said in a statement Saturday, in part, “I wanted to remind Minnesotans that the Affordable Care Act is still the law of the land and that MNsure is open for business.”

Saturday still marks the last day to sign up for Jan. 1 coverage through MNsure.

“The open enrollment period is not going to be affected at all,” said Nate Clark, MNsure CEO. “Agents are available until midnight to help consumers to get coverage that is right for them and their families.”

In a tweet, President Trump said he is satisfied with the ruling and asked Congress to pass new health care legislation.

The Minnesota attorney general’s office said they do plan to appeal the law very soon. If the judge’s decision ultimately stands, around 17 million Americans would lose their health insurance.

For more information, visit MNsure’s website, or call 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.