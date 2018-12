A Minnesota woman is using her talents to bring comfort to children staying in the hospital.

Alexis Doucette has an autoimmune disease that causes pain in her joints. After seeing other children during her trips for treatment, she decided to start Allyhoo, a nonprofit meant to bring comfort to sick children.

Alexis learned how to make pillows and for every pillow sold, she gives an identical one to a child in the hospital. To purchase a pillow, visit the Allyhoo website.